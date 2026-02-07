BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a $1,500 First Bet for new users betting on Seattle vs New England. This $1,500 First Bet returns your stake in bonus bets if your initial wager loses on Sunday's Big Game matchup. New bettors can explore sportsbook promos and claim this welcome offer through Friday, Feb. 6.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Seattle vs New England betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first real money wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first bet on any Seattle vs New England market. If your wager wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. For wagers over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on Seattle to win would return five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bet winnings do not include the stake amount.

Valid on any sports market, including all Seattle vs New England betting options.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Big Game

Follow these steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Seattle vs New England:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM bonus code SI1500 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make a minimum $10 deposit using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, or keep your winnings if it hits.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional details about this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions in the app's dedicated Promos section. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like the Big Game between Seattle and New England.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.