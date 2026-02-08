BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers a $1,500 First Bet for new users betting on Sunday's Seattle vs New England showdown. This welcome offer provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, making it an ideal opportunity to bet on the Big Game. New customers can explore various sportsbook promos available as of Saturday, Feb. 7.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Seattle vs New England betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' requires new users to make a minimum $10 deposit and place their first real money wager on any sports market. If your initial bet on the Patriots vs Seahawks matchup loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. This BetMGM promo code provides substantial value for those looking to wager on Sunday's championship game.

The bonus structure varies based on your wager amount. If you bet more than $50 on Seattle vs New England and lose, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your qualifying wager each. For example, a losing $1,500 bet on Drake Maye to throw three touchdown passes would result in five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the lost stake amount.

Key terms for this Bonus code for BetMGM include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Original stake not returned when using bonus bets.

Available for first-time BetMGM customers only.

Consider betting on Seattle's defense to hold New England under 21 points or backing Sam Darnold to outperform Drake Maye in passing yards. If your first wager wins, you keep the profits and can withdraw immediately. This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Big Game

Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus before Seattle faces New England on Sunday:

Register a new BetMGM account using bonus code 'SI1500' and provide required personal information for identity verification. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the promotional offer. Place your first real money wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market or other available sports. Receive bonus bets equal to your lost stake if your initial wager is unsuccessful, up to $1,500 maximum.

New users can explore comprehensive details about this operator in our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout major sporting events. The sportsbook frequently features profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special game-specific offers that enhance your betting experience. These rotating promotions often include enhanced odds on popular markets like touchdown scorers or game totals.

Current customers can discover the latest promotional opportunities by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application. This section updates regularly with new bonus opportunities, ensuring experienced bettors maintain access to valuable promotional content beyond their initial welcome bonus.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

