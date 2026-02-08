BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers a $1,500 First Bet for Sunday's Seattle vs New England showdown. New users can claim this welcome offer and receive bonus bets back if their first wager loses. This promotion highlights the best sportsbook promos available for Feb. 8.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Seattle vs New England betting

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new users with protection on their first bet up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market for the Patriots-Seahawks matchup. If your bet wins, you keep all winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. For wagers over $50, you receive five bonus bets each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on New England to win would return five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000.

Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the stake amount.

Bonus bet winnings exclude the stake amount when paid out.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on the Big Game

Follow these steps to claim your BetMGM promo code and place your first bet on Sunday's Seattle-New England clash:

Click the registration link and enter bonus code 'SI1500' during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money bet on any Patriots vs Seahawks market. Collect your winnings immediately if successful, or receive bonus bets if your wager loses.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into this sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for current customers beyond the welcome offer. These include daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that enhance your betting experience. Check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers available to existing users.

Regular users can find enhanced odds on popular markets, cashback offers on specific bet types, and seasonal promotions tied to major sporting events. These ongoing incentives complement the initial welcome bonus and provide continued value for active bettors.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.