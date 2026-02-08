BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' Offers $1,500 First Bet for Seattle vs New England
New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code worth up to $1,500 for Sunday's showdown between Seattle and New England. Use bonus code 'SI1500' to unlock this welcome offer and bet on the big game. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through Feb. 8.
How the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' works for Seattle vs New England
The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. If your initial bet on Seattle vs New England loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. This offer requires the promo code 'SI1500' during registration and a minimum $10 deposit.
For example, if you wager $500 on New England to cover the spread and they fall short, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets. If you bet $100 on Seattle to win outright and the Seahawks lose, BetMGM credits your account with $100 in bonus bets. Winning bets pay out normally with no bonus bets awarded.
Key terms for this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code include:
- Bonus bets expire after seven days.
- Wagers over $50 split into five equal bonus bets.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet.
- Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on Seattle vs New England
Follow these steps to activate your BetMGM promo code and place your first wager on Sunday's game:
- Click the registration link and enter bonus code 'SI1500' during account setup.
- Complete identity verification with your driver's license and personal information.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your qualifying wager on any Seattle vs New England betting market.
- Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, or keep your winnings if it hits.
Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer
BetMGM regularly provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. These include profit boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience. Current users can find these offers in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app.
The sportsbook frequently updates its promotional offerings with seasonal campaigns and sport-specific bonuses. Check the promotions tab regularly to discover new ways to maximize your betting value on future games and events.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.