BetMGM Bonus Code 'SI1500' Offers $1,500 First Bet for UFC 325 in Sydney

The BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' delivers a $1,500 First Bet for new users looking to wager on UFC 325 in Sydney on Saturday, Jan. 31. This welcome offer provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, making it an ideal opportunity to bet on Alexander Volkanovski's featherweight title defense against Diego Lopes. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for UFC 325 betting

New BetMGM users can claim this generous welcome offer by using the BetMGM bonus code 'SI1500' when registering their account. The promotion allows you to place your first real money wager on any UFC 325 market, including the main event between Volkanovski and Lopes or exciting undercard fights like Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy. If your initial bet wins, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately.

However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For example, if you bet $1,000 on Volkanovski to retain his title and he loses, you would receive five bonus bets worth $200 each, totaling $1,000. If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM and bet on UFC 325

Getting started with this BetMGM promo code is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Click the registration link and enter bonus code 'SI1500' during account creation. Provide required personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any UFC 325 market or other sporting event. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond this welcome offer. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These rotating offers often include enhanced payouts for popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like UFC pay-per-view cards.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.