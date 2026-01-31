BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers $1500 First Bet for Avalanche vs. Red Wings

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer worth up to $1,500 for Saturday's Avalanche vs. Red Wings matchup. This welcome promotion returns your stake in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available as of Jan. 31.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Avalanche vs. Red Wings betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first bet up to $1,500. You must enter the promo code SI1500 during registration to qualify for this offer. After making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market, including Saturday's NHL game between Colorado and Detroit.

If your first bet wins on the Avalanche vs. Red Wings game, you keep your winnings and can withdraw them immediately. However, if your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum. For example, if you bet $500 on Colorado to win and they lose, you receive $500 in bonus bets to use on future wagers.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.

Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet.

Bonus bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's NHL action

Follow these simple steps to secure your welcome bonus before the Avalanche face the Red Wings:

Click the registration link and enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during account creation. Provide required personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money bet on any market, including Saturday's Colorado vs. Detroit game. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the hockey season. The sportsbook frequently updates its bonus selection with profit boosts, parlay promotions, and special event offers. Current users can discover these additional promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application or desktop platform.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.