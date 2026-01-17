BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for 49ers vs. Seahawks

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the 49ers vs. Seahawks NFC divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 18. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for 49ers vs. Seahawks betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first bet up to $1,500. After making a minimum $10 deposit and placing your initial wager, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets if you lose. This makes it an excellent opportunity to bet on the high-stakes matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks.

The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. For wagers over $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

Available only to first-time BetMGM users.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash.

For example, if you bet $100 on the Seahawks to cover the spread against the 49ers and lose, you would receive five $20 bonus bets. If you wager $30 on Christian McCaffrey to score a touchdown and lose, you get one $30 bonus bet. The 49ers enter as underdogs after losing key players like George Kittle and Nick Bosa to injuries, while Seattle's "Dark Side" defense looks to dominate at home.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Saturday's playoff game

Getting started with the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward and takes just a few minutes.

Click a link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using promo code SI1500. Complete the registration process with your personal information and verify your identity. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any 49ers vs. Seahawks betting market. If you win, keep your cash winnings plus your original stake. If you lose, receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.

Learn more about this operator in our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the welcome bonus

BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance your betting experience. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

Current users often enjoy enhanced odds on popular betting markets, cashback offers on specific bet types, and exclusive playoff promotions. The variety of ongoing bonuses ensures that your betting experience remains rewarding well after claiming your welcome offer.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.