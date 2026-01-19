BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for CFP National Championship
New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the CFP National Championship between Miami and Indiana on Monday, Jan. 19. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before kickoff at 7:30 PM ET.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Miami vs. Indiana
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first bet up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any market, including the CFP National Championship. If your bet wins, you keep the cash winnings plus your original stake.
However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. For example, if you bet $100 on Miami to win the championship and they lose, you'll receive $100 in bonus bets. If you wager $1,000 on Indiana to cover the spread and they fall short, BetMGM will credit your account with five $200 bonus bets.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets.
- Wagers under $50 result in one bonus bet of equal value.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for the championship game
Follow these simple steps to secure your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 before the CFP National Championship kicks off.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete the sign-up process with your personal information and verify your identity with a driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit card, or another preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money bet on Miami vs. Indiana or any other available market.
- If your bet loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
For more details about this operator's features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and seasonal promotions. Current users can find these ongoing offers by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and special bonuses tied to major sporting events like the CFP National Championship.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
