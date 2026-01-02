BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up To $1,500 Back For NFL Week 18
NFL Week 18 arrives Friday, Jan. 2, with division rivalries and playoff implications defining every matchup from Jan. 3-4. New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This weekend features chaos-inducing matchups like Seahawks at 49ers and Ravens at Steelers, making it perfect for exploring sportsbook promos ahead of the postseason.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers up to $1,500 in bonus bets for Week 18
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first bet on any NFL Week 18 market. If your wager wins, you keep the cash winnings, but if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. Bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake, while wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your lost amount. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Seahawks to beat the 49ers and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets to use on future wagers.
Key terms include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Maximum protection of $1,500 on first wager.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn but winnings from bonus bet wagers can be.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for NFL Week 18 action
Claiming this offer takes just a few steps before Saturday's doubleheader begins. Follow these instructions to secure your bonus bet protection:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook.
- Complete registration using bonus code SI1500 during the sign-up process.
- Verify your identity with required documentation.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 18 market.
- If your bet loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Week 18's division rivalries provide excellent betting opportunities, from the NFC South chaos between Panthers and Buccaneers to the AFC North finale with Ravens and Steelers. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the platform's features and markets.
Additional BetMGM promos enhance your Week 18 betting experience
Beyond the welcome offer, BetMGM consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotions and betting boosts. The sportsbook's 'Promos' section within the mobile app features daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific promotions that complement major events like NFL Week 18. These rotating offers help maximize value throughout the football season and beyond, giving users multiple ways to enhance their betting experience on division rivalries and playoff-positioning games.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.