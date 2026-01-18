BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for Rams vs. Bears Sunday
New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when betting on Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and provides protection for your first wager on Jan. 19. BetMGM also features competitive sportsbook promos for this playoff matchup.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Rams vs. Bears betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 returns your entire stake as bonus bets if your first wager loses, up to $1,500. New customers must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money bet on any market to activate this promotion. The bonus structure varies based on your initial wager amount.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets worth 20% each of the original stake.
- Wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake amount.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Rams to cover the spread and they fall short, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you wager $40 on Caleb Williams to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and he only throws two, you get one $40 bonus bet. Winning your first bet means you keep all cash winnings with no bonus bets awarded.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Sunday's playoff game
Getting started with this BetMGM welcome offer takes just a few minutes before kickoff at 6:30 PM ET.
- Click any link on this page to register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available methods.
- Place your qualifying wager on any Rams vs. Bears market or other sporting event.
- Collect bonus bets if your first wager loses, or withdraw cash winnings immediately if it wins.
For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the SI1500 welcome bonus
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs and beyond. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions in the app's dedicated Promos section. These offers often include enhanced payouts for touchdown scorers, same-game parlay bonuses, and profit boosts for specific betting markets during major games like this NFC Divisional matchup.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Geoff is an analyst in the sports betting industry who has over a decade of experience creating content. As a former online poker player who used to multi-table 20+ tournaments at the height of the poker boom, he’s been an active gambler for the majority of his adult life and has always strived to be a +EV sports bettor. His foray into sports saw him develop a deep love for betting on the NFL and golf, where he continues to tilt the same group of PGA players every Sunday. As a writer, he loves providing actionable pieces of content, and his goal is to always search for an original or under-appreciated piece of information that gives his readers an edge. Geoff has a B.A. in English, an After Education Degree, and a Juris Doctor in Law from the University of Alberta. He’s had his work published by larger betting sites like DraftKings and been featured as a betting analyst and daily fantasy writer by some of the largest networks and sporting leagues in the world. His knowledge of betting and industry experience allows him to create reliable and original betting content and sportsbook reviews that readers can not only trust but also rely on when choosing which site to deploy their bankrolls. In his spare time, Geoff enjoys running with his English Springer Spaniel Pepper and staying up late to watch European golf.