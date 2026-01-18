BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 Back for Texans vs. Patriots

New users can claim BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on the Texans vs. Patriots AFC Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, Jan. 18. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Texans vs. Patriots betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new customers with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any market, including the Texans vs. Patriots game. If your wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Texans to win and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets.

For wagers under $50, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake. If you bet $40 on C.J. Stroud to throw over 2.5 touchdown passes and lose, you would get one $40 bonus bet. All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and must be used on new wagers.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

First bet protection up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Code SI1500 must be entered during registration.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Texans vs. Patriots

Getting started with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code is straightforward and takes just a few minutes to complete.

Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration. Enter bonus code for BetMGM SI1500 during the sign-up process. Complete your account verification by providing personal information and identification. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on Texans vs. Patriots or any other available market. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.

For more details about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers during playoff season

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. These offers include enhanced odds on popular markets, parlay boosts, and special promotions tied to specific games and player performances. Current customers can find these deals by navigating to the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app.

The sportsbook frequently updates these promotions, especially during major sporting events like the NFL playoffs. Regular users should check the promotions section daily to discover new opportunities for enhanced value on their wagers.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.