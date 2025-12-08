BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for Eagles vs. Chargers Monday Night Football
Monday Night Football delivers a prime-time showdown when the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 8 at SoFi Stadium. New BetMGM users can maximize their betting experience with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and gives bettors protection while wagering on one of the season's most anticipated sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for Monday Night Football
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides new users with comprehensive first-bet protection up to $1,500 for the Eagles-Chargers Monday Night Football matchup. After registering with the promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, your first real money wager receives full protection. If your initial bet on the Eagles vs. Chargers game wins, you keep all winnings and can withdraw them immediately.
However, if your first wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets up to $1,500. The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount: bets over $50 receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% each, while wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to the original stake. For example, a losing $1,000 bet on the Eagles to cover the spread would result in five $200 bonus bets, while a $40 wager on Chargers quarterback props would return one $40 bonus bet.
- New users must enter bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Minimum deposit of $10 required to activate the offer.
- First bet protection covers any sports market up to $1,500.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Winning wagers can be withdrawn immediately.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for Eagles vs. Chargers
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer for Monday Night Football requires following a simple registration process with the SI1500 bonus code. The entire process takes just minutes and provides immediate access to betting markets for the Eagles-Chargers showdown.
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and select "Register" to begin account creation.
- Enter bonus code SI1500 in the promo code field during registration.
- Complete your account setup with personal information and identity verification.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any Eagles vs. Chargers market or other sports option.
- If your bet wins, withdraw winnings immediately; if it loses, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
New users can explore additional features and betting options by reading our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your betting experience
BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides existing users with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance, and sport-specific promotions that complement major events like Monday Night Football. Current customers can discover these additional bonuses by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM mobile app or desktop platform, where daily and weekly offers provide extra betting value.
- Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Fanatics
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
No code required
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
$2,000 in FanCash
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
N/A
$1
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
365 days
