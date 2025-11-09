BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NFL Week 10
NFL Week 10 arrives Sunday, Nov. 9, with an exciting slate of games as we pass the halfway point of the season. New users can claim up to $1,500 back in bonus bets using BetMGM bonus code SI1500 if their first wager loses. This sportsbook promo provides excellent value for betting on Week 10 matchups.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for NFL Week 10
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-bet protection up to $1,500 for new customers. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 10 game or other sports market. If your bet wins, you keep the cash winnings, but if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50: Receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Wagers under $50: Receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on a Week 10 game and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. If you bet $40 and lose, you get one $40 bonus bet. When using bonus bets, only the winnings are withdrawable since the stake is not returned.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for NFL Week 10 betting
Claiming this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer takes just a few simple steps to start betting on NFL Week 10 action:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and register using the bonus code for BetMGM SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available banking methods.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 10 game or sports market of your choice.
- If you win, withdraw your cash winnings immediately, or if you lose, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
New users can learn more about features and betting options in our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing users beyond the welcome offer. Current customers can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These rotating offers provide added value for regular bettors throughout the NFL season and other major sporting events.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for NFL Week 10.
Compare NFL Week 10 betting promos
The links below get you even more bonuses from other leading operators like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.