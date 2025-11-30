BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NFL Week 13 Betting
NFL Week 13 brings exciting matchups, including the Houston Texans visiting the Indianapolis Colts, where C.J. Stroud is expected to return from his concussion. New users can take advantage of the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. This welcome offer is perfect for betting on NFL Week 13 games, and you can also explore other sportsbook promos available on Nov. 30.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for NFL Week 13
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides excellent value for new users looking to bet on NFL Week 13 action. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real money wager on any NFL market. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount. If you bet $50 or more and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, if you wager $1,000 on the Texans to cover the spread against Indianapolis and lose, you'd get five $200 bonus bets. If you bet less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your original wager amount.
Key terms include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.
- Only your first real money wager qualifies for the protection.
- Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and don't include the stake in winnings.
Consider betting on the Texans-Colts game, where Houston is getting 3.5 points despite Stroud's expected return. If you bet $500 on Houston to cover and they lose by more than 3.5 points, you'd receive five $100 bonus bets to use on other NFL Week 13 games.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome bonus for NFL Week 13 betting
Claiming your BetMGM first-bet protection is straightforward and can be completed in minutes. Follow these steps to get started:
- Click any BetMGM link on this page and register using bonus code SI1500.
- Verify your identity by providing the required personal information and driver's license details.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method, like PayPal or a debit card.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 13 market, such as the Texans-Colts spread.
- If your bet wins, keep all winnings. If it loses, receive bonus bets up to $1,500 within 24 hours.
The bonus bets will appear in your account and must be used within seven days. You can split them across multiple NFL games or use them all on one large wager. Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the platform's features and betting options.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides value to existing users through various promotional offers and betting boosts. Regular customers can find daily odds boosts, game-specific profit boosts, and special promotions tied to major sporting events. Check the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover current offers that can enhance your NFL Week 13 betting experience and provide additional value beyond the welcome bonus.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for NFL Week 13.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
