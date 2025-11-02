BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up to $1,500 for NFL Week 9
NFL Week 9 arrives Sunday, Nov. 2, with plenty of action across the league as teams battle for playoff positioning. New users can capitalize on this exciting slate of games with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the promo code SI1500 and allows you to bet on any NFL Week 9 matchup while exploring top sportsbook promos.
BetMGM bonus code details for NFL Week 9 betting
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 transforms your first wager into a safety net for NFL Week 9 action. After registering with the BetMGM promo code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money bet on any NFL game or market. If your wager wins, you keep all the cash winnings. However, if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake, up to $1,500, as bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, if you bet $1,000 on a Sunday NFL game and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. Wagers of $50 or less result in a single bonus bet equal to your original stake amount.
Key terms for this Bonus code for BetMGM include:
- A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- Available on any NFL Week 9 game or betting market.
- No odds restrictions on your qualifying wager.
Consider betting on a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup with this BetMGM Sportsbook promo code. If you wager $500 on a team to win and they fall short, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on additional NFL games throughout the week. However, if your team covers the spread and wins, you keep your original stake plus the full cash winnings.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM bonus for NFL Week 9
Claiming your welcome bonus for NFL Week 9 requires just a few simple steps using the BetMGM bonus code SI1500. Follow this process to get started before Sunday's games begin:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using promo code SI1500.
- Complete the sign-up process by providing your personal information and verifying your identity with a valid driver's license.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, a debit card, or another available payment method.
- Place your first real money wager on any NFL Week 9 game or betting market.
- If your bet loses, receive your stake back up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours.
For more information about this sportsbook, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special NFL-themed promotions throughout the season. These additional opportunities appear regularly in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app, giving experienced bettors extra value on their wagers.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for NFL Week 9.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
