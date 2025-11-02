BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers up to $1,500 for Seahawks vs. Commanders
Sunday Night Football features an intriguing matchup as Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks face the struggling Washington Commanders on Nov. 2. New users can maximize their betting experience with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500, which provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses. This welcome offer requires the bonus code SI1500 and allows you to bet confidently on this primetime clash while exploring various sportsbook promos available for Week 9.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-bet protection for Seahawks vs. Commanders
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offers comprehensive first-bet protection for new customers wagering on the Seahawks vs. Commanders game. After registering with the code SI1500 and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real money wager on any market related to this Sunday Night Football matchup. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bet structure depends on your wager amount:
- Wagers over $50 receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.
- Wagers of $50 or less receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.
- All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Seahawks to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets. Alternatively, if you wager $40 on the total points and lose, you would get one $40 bonus bet. When you win your first bet on the Seahawks vs. Commanders game, you keep all winnings and can withdraw them immediately.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM welcome offer for Sunday Night Football
Claiming your BetMGM first-bet protection for the Seahawks vs. Commanders game requires completing a simple registration process. Follow these steps to secure your welcome bonus:
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using bonus code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading your driver's license.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method, such as PayPal, Apple Pay, or a debit card.
- Place your first real money wager on any Seahawks vs. Commanders betting market.
- If you win, withdraw your profits immediately; if you lose, receive bonus bets within 24 hours.
Your bonus bets can be used on future NFL games or any other sports markets available on the platform. For more detailed information about this sportsbook's features and offerings, read our comprehensive BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers
BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL season. These offers include enhanced odds on popular betting markets, parlay insurance, and profit boosts for specific games and player props. Current users can discover these rotating promotions by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app or desktop platform.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Seahawks vs. Commanders.
Claim more SNF sportsbook promos
Score thousands more in bonus bets from the top sportsbooks below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.