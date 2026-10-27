BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks $1,500 Bonus Bets With a First Bet on Portland vs. Los Angeles

New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code to claim a welcome offer for Tuesday's Portland vs. Los Angeles matchup at Crypto.com Arena. The game tips off at 11 PM ET and will be broadcast on NBC and Peacock. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available as of Oct. 27, and it applies to betting on this game or any other sports market you choose.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Portland vs. Los Angeles

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your initial wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how the offer breaks down:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Place your first real money wager on any sports market, including the Portland vs. Los Angeles game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Portland vs. Los Angeles and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back to use on future wagers. If you place a $75 wager and it loses, you'll receive one $75 bonus bet. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Visit the BetMGM Rewards page for additional details on how to use your points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Tuesday's game

Follow these steps to register and place your first wager on Portland vs. Los Angeles:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Portland vs. Los Angeles game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available sports market before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Other BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for players who have already claimed a welcome bonus. Existing users can find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and other limited-time offers by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.