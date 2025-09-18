BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks $1,500 Bonus for Thursday Night Football
The Buffalo Bills look to go 3-0 tonight as they host the 0-2 Miami Dolphins in an AFC East tilt at Orchard Park.
There are plenty of sportsbook promos for Thursday Night Football, but none better than BetMGM’s welcome offer. New bettors can use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
Thursday Night Football offer details
New users 21+ can unlock this welcome offer by signing up with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and depositing at least $10. Your first wager, up to $1,500, triggers the promotion. If that opening bet doesn’t hit, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets worth up to $1,500. Bets under $50 are paid back as a single bonus, while wagers of $50 or more are split into five equal bonus bets. Each bonus bet has a 1x wagering requirement and expires after seven days.
BetMGM bonus code offer terms and conditions:
- Register with BetMGM promo code SI1500 and make a deposit of at least $10 to get started.
- Your first wager, up to $1,500, activates the promotion.
- If that first bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets worth up to $1,500.
- Wagers under $50 are refunded as a single bonus bet matching your stake.
- Wagers of $50 or more are refunded as five bonus bets, each equal to 20% of your first wager.
- Bonus bets have a 1x wagering requirement, and winnings convert to cash after one use.
- All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
- This offer is open to brand-new BetMGM users who are 21 or older.
Pro tip: You’ll only unlock the BetMGM welcome bonus if your very first wager doesn’t hit. That’s why it can be smart to take a bigger shot with your opening bet. A win means a nice payout, but if it misses, you’ll get your full stake back in bonus bets, giving you another chance to play without extra risk.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have the option to claim a welcome bonus of ‘Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager’ instead.
Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Additional BetMGM promos for existing users
BetMGM offers promotions throughout the year for both new and existing players. Here are some on offer for Thursday Night Football:
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on TNF first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for TNF
How to claim the BetMGM welcome bonus
Claiming the BetMGM bonus code offer for Thursday Night Football won’t take long. Here’s how it’s done:
- Sign up: Create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account, fill in your information, and make sure to use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 at registration.
- Add funds: Deposit a minimum of $10 via PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, credit card, or another available option.
- Place your first bet: Wager on TNF or any matchup you prefer.
- Claim your bonus: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
Check out our BetMGM review for more information.
Compare Thursday Night Football betting promos
Click on any link below to claim more welcome bonuses.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
8 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.