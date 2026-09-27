BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks a $1,500 First Bet for Raves vs Cowboys and Other Week 3 Games

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer perfect for betting on Sunday's Ravens vs Cowboys matchup in Rio de Janeiro. New bettors can claim $1,500 in bonus bets when they sign up through BetMGM Sportsbook. This promotion is live as of Sept. 27, and it's one of the best sportsbook promos available for new users looking to place their first wager on this neutral-site NFL game.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Ravens vs Cowboys

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" delivers a straightforward welcome offer for first-time customers. After you register and make a minimum deposit of $10, place your first real money bet on any market, including the Ravens vs Cowboys game. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Ravens vs Cowboys matchup and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, and they can also be converted into Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. These points add extra value to your welcome offer beyond the bonus bets themselves.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for this game

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes before the Ravens vs Cowboys game kicks off at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code "SI1500" during sign-up. Verify your identity by providing your driver's license and personal information. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Ravens vs Cowboys game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out new promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these offers by visiting the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website. These promotions change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other ways to enhance your betting experience on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.