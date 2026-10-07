BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets for MLB Divisional Series Bets

Wednesday, Oct. 7 brings four critical MLB Playoffs Divisional Series matchups, and new bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500." This welcome offer applies to all four games, including Cleveland at Chicago, Los Angeles against Atlanta, Tampa Bay visiting New York, and Milwaukee facing San Diego. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for playoff betting

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer designed for new users placing their first wager on any of Wednesday's Divisional Series games. Here's how it works:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Place your first real money bet on any market for Cleveland at Chicago, Los Angeles versus Atlanta, Tampa Bay at New York, or Milwaukee against San Diego.

If your bet loses, you receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $500 bet on one of Wednesday's playoff games and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll receive one $40 bonus bet. The promotion applies only to your first wager, so make it count on one of the four matchups happening Oct. 7.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Wednesday's Divisional Series action:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website or app and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to one of the four playoff games on Oct. 7 and select your bet. Enter your wager amount and confirm your bet before the game starts. If your bet loses, bonus bets will appear in your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before they expire in seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. After you claim your welcome offer, check the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily specials, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers tied to ongoing sports events. These promotions change frequently, so logging in regularly ensures you don't miss valuable opportunities to maximize your betting value throughout the playoff season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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