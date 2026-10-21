BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets for NBA Opening Night Games

NBA Opening Night arrives Wednesday, Oct. 21, with 11 games across the league. New bettors can claim a BetMGM bonus code to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when betting on the action. You'll need to use code SI1500 to unlock this welcome offer and explore sportsbook promos available today.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA Opening Night

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first wager in bonus bets if it loses. Here's how it breaks down:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market, including NBA Opening Night games like Minnesota at Miami, Dallas at Houston, or Golden State at Los Angeles.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered less than $50.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM that can be redeemed for various perks.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on an NBA Opening Night game and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn as cash and must be used on additional wagers before you can cash out any winnings.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM offer for NBA Opening Night

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on NBA Opening Night:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the NBA section and select your game from Wednesday's slate. Place your first real money wager using the bonus code SI1500. If your bet loses, your stake will be credited as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any available market before withdrawing winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for players who have already claimed the welcome offer. Existing users can find daily boosts, parlay offers, and other limited-time promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos tab. These offers rotate frequently and cover a wide range of sports, so checking back regularly ensures you don't miss out on valuable betting opportunities throughout the NBA season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.