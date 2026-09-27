BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Unlocks Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets for Rams vs Broncos Sunday Night Football

New bettors can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" ahead of Rams vs. Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 27. This welcome offer qualifies you to bet on the matchup and earn bonus bets if your initial wager doesn't land. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers before you sign up.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Rams vs Broncos

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it loses. Here's what you need to know:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any market, including Rams vs Broncos.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on Rams vs Broncos and it doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Sunday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on Rams vs Broncos:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and complete the registration process with your personal information and driver's license for verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Enter the BetMGM bonus code "SI1500" during registration or in the promotions section. Place your first real money wager on any market for Rams vs Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 27. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions with new bonuses and boosts for existing customers. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, explore the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing offers tailored to your betting interests. These promotions change frequently, so check back regularly to maximize your betting value.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.