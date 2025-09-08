BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Exclusive Offer of up to $1,550 in Bonus Bets for Bears vs. Vikings
The NFL Week 1 finale goes down tonight at Soldier Field with the Chicago Bears hosting the Minnesota Vikings. BetMGM has a blistering welcome offer to get you in the game.
New bettors can claim sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets with this exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500.
Everything to know BetMGM’s SNF offer
Important info about the BetMGM bonus code deal:
- This offer is open to brand-new BetMGM players who are 21+.
- Register with our code SI1500 and make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.
- Your first bet, up to $1,500, is eligible for the promotion.
- Regardless of your first wager's outcome, you'll get a $50 bonus bet
- If that wager doesn’t hit, BetMGM refunds your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 are returned as one bonus bet matching your stake.
- Bets of $50 or more are refunded as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial wager.
- Bonus bets come with a 1x playthrough requirement, with winnings available as cash after a single use.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a ‘bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win’ welcome offer.
The Monday Night Football opener features an NFC North battle as the Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams is at the helm for Chicago, while Minnesota turns to first-round pick J.J. McCarthy in his first NFL start. With both teams unveiling fresh offensive looks, this divisional clash sets the tone for a wide-open race in the North.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for existing users
Here are some additional offers for existing BetMGM bettors:
- Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Make a same-game parlay and use this token to get an increase on your potential winnings.
- Select Your Squad: Pick your favorite NFL team and receive tailored offers and updates that matter to you.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Getting started with the MNF BetMGM bonus code offer takes just a few minutes:
- Sign up: Create a new BetMGM Sportsbook account, enter your information, and apply promo code SI1500 during registration.
- Make a deposit: Add at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first bet: Wager on any Monday Night Football market.
- Collect your bonus: If that first bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.
Read our BetMGM review for a closer look at the sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.