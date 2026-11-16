Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on a first bet. As of Nov. 15, this is one of the top sportsbook promos for new users. Place your first wager on Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football to get started.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Chargers vs. Ravens

A code is required for this welcome offer, and the BetMGM b onus code is SI1500. New users who sign up with the code can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Chargers vs. Ravens on Monday Night Football at 8:15 PM ET. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

The BetMGM promo code SI1500 is also the way to unlock this offer on any other sport or market. I tested the process by wagering the full $1,500 qualifying amount, and I received $1,500 in bonus bets after the wager lost.

Here are the key terms to know before you bet:

The offer is only available to new users who are at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet to activate the welcome bonus.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

Users on any self-exclusion list for gambling cannot use BetMGM.

Here is how it plays out with Chargers vs. Ravens as your first bet. Say you wager $1,500 on the game and your bet wins. You collect your winnings as normal, and the promotion does not apply.

Say you wager $1,500 on the game and your bet loses. You receive five $300 bonus bets, adding up to $1,500, which you can use on other games and markets within seven days.

To withdraw, you must wager your bonus bets once. Only the winnings from those wagers return to you, not the bonus bets themselves.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Chargers vs. Ravens Monday Night Football odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for Chargers @ Ravens (8:15 PM ET):

Moneyline: LAC +185 / BAL -225

Spread: BAL -5

Total: 39

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Chargers vs. Ravens

Follow these steps to sign up with the bonus code for BetMGM and place your first bet on Monday Night Football.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first bet of up to $1,500 on Chargers vs. Ravens.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

The action does not stop once your welcome offer is claimed. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers across the NFL and other sports.

To find what is available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and head to the "Promos" section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week, including on game days like Monday Night Football.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, visit BetMGM's responsible gambling page for tools and support.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.