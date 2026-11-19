Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets on Thursday, Nov. 19. New users can place a first bet on Colts vs. Texans on Thursday Night Football. Check out more sportsbook promos at sportsbook promos .

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Colts vs. Texans

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim this welcome offer, so enter it during registration. New users who sign up with the code can place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Colts vs. Texans at 8:15 PM ET. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns the full stake in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.

I tested this offer myself by wagering the full $1,500 qualifying amount. After the wager lost, I received $1,500 in Bonus Bets. The BetMGM promo code process was simple, and the Bonus Bets showed up in my account after the bet settled.

Here is how it could play out on the Thursday Night Football matchup. Say you bet $500 on the Colts or the Texans and your pick wins. You collect your cash winnings as usual, and the offer does not apply. If your pick loses, you get $500 back in Bonus Bets.

The bonus structure depends on the size of your first bet. Here are the key terms for the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer:

New users must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in Bonus Bets, up to $1,500.

A first bet of more than $50 returns five Bonus Bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

A first bet of less than $50 returns one Bonus Bet.

A $1,500 first bet that loses returns five $300 Bonus Bets, totaling $1,500.

Bonus Bets expire seven days after they are issued.

Bonus Bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can request a withdrawal.

Only the winnings from a Bonus Bet wager are returned, not the Bonus Bet itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

Users on any self-exclusion list cannot use BetMGM.

Anyone who sees the need for extra help with gambling can use the responsible gaming tools at BetMGM. Please bet only what you can afford to lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Colts vs. Texans odds on BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for Indianapolis vs. Houston on Thursday Night Football:

Game: Colts @ Texans (8:15 PM ET)

Moneyline: IND +550 / HOU -750

Spread: HOU -12.5

Total: 44

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the Colts vs. Texans game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information to verify your identity. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Colts vs. Texans. Wait for your bet to settle. If it loses, your stake returns in Bonus Bets.

Want more details on the sportsbook? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the offers coming well after the welcome bonus. Existing users can often find odds boosts, bonus bet opportunities, and other limited-time deals tied to big games.

To see what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers appear regularly, so check back before you place your next bet.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.