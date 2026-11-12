BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Commanders at Giants

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets as a new user on Thursday, Nov. 12. A code is required, and your first bet can target Washington at New York in NFL Week 10. Check out more of the best sportsbook promos available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Commanders at Giants

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets. A code is required, and you must enter SI1500 during sign-up to qualify. Thursday's Washington at New York game on Prime Video at 8:15 PM ET is a natural target for your first wager.

Here is how it works. You deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet of up to $1,500. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Here is what that looks like for the Commanders at Giants game:

If your bet loses: Say you wager $1,500 on this game and it does not hit. You receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500.

If your bet wins: You collect your winnings as usual, and the bonus bet portion of the offer does not come into play.

I tested this offer myself. I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount, my bet lost, and I received $1,500 in bonus bets.

Keep these terms in mind:

This offer is for new users who are at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

A minimum $10 deposit is required.

Bonus bets expire seven days after BetMGM issues them.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw.

Only the winnings from a bonus bet wager are returned, not the bonus bet itself.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app to qualify.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

Use the BetMGM promo code SI1500 at sign-up, because you cannot add it later. This bonus code for BetMGM only works for new customers who register through the app.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Commanders at Giants

Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Washington at New York.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal details, including the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal or another accepted method. Find Washington at New York in the NFL section and place your first bet of up to $1,500.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM does not stop at the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers across the NFL, NBA and NHL, including the busy slates around NFL Week 10.

To see what is live, open the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. New offers can appear at any time, so check back often during big betting weekends.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, BetMGM offers responsible gaming tools, including deposit limits and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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