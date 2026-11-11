BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 today, and a code is required. As of Wednesday, Nov. 11, the offer gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses. Use it on any NBA, NHL or NFL Week 10 market. Compare it with other sportsbook promos before you sign up.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock this welcome offer. It gives new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets on a $1,500 first bet. If that first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

You can aim your first bet at any market on the NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10 schedule. That includes Thursday's Washington at New York game at 8:15 PM ET, Wednesday's NBA slate or any NHL matchup. This BetMGM promo code works on any sport or betting market, so the choice is yours.

Here is how it plays out with a $1,500 first bet on Washington at New York in Week 10. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings in cash, and the welcome offer does not pay out bonus bets. If your bet loses, BetMGM gives you five bonus bets worth $300 each, for a total of $1,500. A wager of less than $50 earns one bonus bet instead.

I tested this process myself with the full $1,500 qualifying amount. My first wager lost, and I received $1,500 in bonus bets afterward. Here are the key terms to know:

A code is required, and the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code is SI1500.

The offer is for new users who are at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

You must deposit at least $10 and place your first real-money bet.

Wagers above $50 return five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

Bonus bets expire seven days after BetMGM issues them.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

Only the winnings from a bonus bet wager return to you, not the bonus bet itself.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for NBA, NHL and NFL Week 10

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and place your first bet on the Week 10 action.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your name, address, email, phone number and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal or another available method. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on any NBA, NHL or NFL Week 10 market.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you join? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for current customers, and many tie into big NBA, NHL and NFL slates like this one.

To find them, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. Offers change often, so check back before each game day to see what is live. Pair those deals with your Week 10 bets to get more from every wager.

Bet responsibly. If you or someone you know struggles with problem gambling, use BetMGM's responsible gaming tools or call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.