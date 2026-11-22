Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager, including NFL Week 11 Sunday. This is one of the top sportsbook promos for new users on Nov. 22. If your first bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for NFL Week 11 Sunday

A code is required, and the BetMGM bonus code is SI1500. New users who enter it during registration can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets on a first wager. I tested this offer myself by wagering the full $1,500 qualifying amount, and I received $1,500 in bonus bets after my wager lost.

Sunday's NFL slate gives you plenty of choices for your qualifying bet. You could target the Saints at Bears, the Buccaneers at Lions, or the Dolphins at Bills, all set for 1:00 PM ET. The offer works on any sport or betting market, so the game you choose is up to you.

Here is what happens in each scenario with a $1,500 first bet on one of Sunday's games:

If your bet wins: You collect your winnings as normal. You do not receive bonus bets, because the offer only applies to a losing first wager.

If your bet loses: BetMGM returns your $1,500 stake as bonus bets. With a wager above $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. That means five $300 bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

You must be a new user and at least 21 years old.

You must register through the BetMGM Sportsbook app with code SI1500.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

A wager below $50 earns one bonus bet. A wager above $50 earns five bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw.

Only the winnings from a bonus bet wager are returned, not the bonus bet itself.

You must claim the offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

You may also see this offer described as the BetMGM promo code, the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code, or the bonus code for BetMGM. All of these refer to the same SI1500 welcome offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

BetMGM odds for NFL Week 11 Sunday games

Here are the current BetMGM odds for three of the early NFL Week 11 Sunday matchups:

Saints @ Bears (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline NO +475 / CHI -625. Spread CHI -11.5. Total 48.5.

Buccaneers @ Lions (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline TB +220 / DET -275. Spread DET -6. Total 45.5.

Dolphins @ Bills (1:00 PM ET): Moneyline MIA +950 / BUF -1400. Spread BUF -16.5. Total 44.5.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer for NFL Week 11 Sunday

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on an NFL Week 11 Sunday game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Place your first bet of up to $1,500 on an NFL Week 11 Sunday game.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users on NFL Week 11 Sunday

The welcome offer is only the start at BetMGM Sportsbook. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, and many of them cover NFL games.

Before you place a bet on Sunday's slate, open the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. You can check there for the latest deals and activate any that fit your plans.

Must be 21+ and located in an eligible state. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Please gamble responsibly.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.