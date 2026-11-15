BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Patriots vs. Lions in Munich

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New users who sign up with the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 can get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if their first bet loses. A code is required. This welcome offer is live as of Nov. 15, and you can use it on Patriots vs. Lions in Munich. Check out more sportsbook promos for other options.

Patriots vs. Lions kicks off at 9:30 AM ET in Munich, and it makes a fine target for your first wager. Here is how the offer works from start to finish.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Patriots vs. Lions

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks the "Exclusive Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets" welcome offer. A code is required, so you must enter SI1500 during registration. If you skip it, you cannot claim this welcome bonus or any future BetMGM new-user promo.

To qualify, you must be at least 21 and located in an eligible state. You then deposit at least $10 and place your first real-money bet. You can place that qualifying wager on the Patriots vs. Lions game or any other sport or betting market.

Here is how the offer plays out on Patriots vs. Lions:

If your first bet wins: Say you wager $1,500 on the Lions on the moneyline and they win. You collect your normal winnings, and the offer does not apply because it only pays out on a losing first bet.

If your first bet loses: Say you wager $1,500 on the Patriots on the moneyline and they lose. BetMGM returns your full stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Here are the key terms and conditions:

The offer is for new users only.

You must deposit at least $10 to qualify.

A first bet of more than $50 that loses returns five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

A first bet of less than $50 that loses returns one bonus bet.

A $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets, which add up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

You can claim this offer until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

You must wager your bonus bets once before you can request a withdrawal. Only the winnings from those wagers return to you, not the bonus bets themselves.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount, lost, and received $1,500 in bonus bets. This BetMGM promo code gave me five bonus bets to spread across other games. The BetMGM Sportsbook promo code works the same way for every new user who qualifies.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Patriots vs. Lions in Munich odds at BetMGM



Here are the current BetMGM odds for the game:

Patriots @ Lions (9:30 AM ET, Munich):

Moneyline: NE +130 / DET -155.

Spread: DET -3.

Total: 51.



How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Patriots vs. Lions

Follow these steps to sign up and bet on the game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SI1500, when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on Patriots vs. Lions.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the value coming after the welcome offer ends. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts and bonuses for current customers across major games and events.

To find them, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. Check back often, since new offers appear throughout the week.

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older and located in an eligible state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.