Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New users who enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on a first bet. A code is required. As of Friday, Nov. 20, this is one of the top sportsbook promos for the Houston vs. Denver NBA Cup game.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Rockets vs. Nuggets

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim this welcome offer. New users can place their first bet on the Houston Rockets at the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Cup, or on any other sport or market.

If your first bet loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings as normal and the bonus bets are not awarded. I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount on a first bet, and when it lost, I received $1,500 in bonus bets.

Say you bet $1,500 on the Rockets moneyline for this game. If Houston wins, you collect your winnings. If Houston loses, you receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500.

Here are the key terms for the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer:

The offer is for new users only, and you must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

Enter the code SI1500 during registration. If you skip it, you cannot claim this welcome bonus.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

Wager more than $50 and you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager. Wager less than $50 and you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings. Only the winnings from a bonus bet are returned, not the bonus bet itself.

You must claim the offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Rockets vs. Nuggets NBA Cup odds at BetMGM



Here are the current BetMGM odds for the Houston vs. Denver NBA Cup game:

Rockets @ Nuggets (10:00 PM ET):

Moneyline: Houston +107, Denver -116.

Spread: Denver -2.5.

Total: 225.5.



How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Rockets vs. Nuggets

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on the NBA Cup game:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on Rockets vs. Nuggets or any other market.

Want a closer look at the sportsbook before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

The welcome offer is only the start. BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing customers, including offers tied to NBA games and other major events.

To see what is available, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" section. New deals appear often, so check back before you place your next bet. Bet responsibly, and use BetMGM's responsible gambling tools if you need them.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.