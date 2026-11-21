Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets as of Nov. 21. New users can place a first bet on SMU vs. Notre Dame, and if it loses, bonus bets are returned. Browse more sportsbook promos for other offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for SMU vs. Notre Dame

A code is required for this welcome offer, and the code is SI1500. When you enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 at sign-up, you qualify for up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. You can aim that first bet at SMU vs. Notre Dame, set for 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Here is the BetMGM promo code offer at a glance. You deposit at least $10, place a real-money first bet of up to $1,500, and BetMGM does the rest based on the result. I wagered the full $1,500 qualifying amount on my own test run and received $1,500 in bonus bets after the wager lost.

Here is how it plays out with this game. Say you wager $1,500 on Notre Dame to cover the spread, and the bet loses. BetMGM returns your stake as five $300 bonus bets, adding up to $1,500.

If your first bet on SMU vs. Notre Dame wins, you collect your winnings in cash as usual. The bonus bet return only applies when the first wager loses. Either way, you get a first bet backed by the welcome offer.

Keep these terms in mind before you wager:

A bonus code for BetMGM is required, and the code is SI1500.

You must be at least 21 and located in an eligible state.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can request a withdrawal.

Only the winnings from bonus bet wagers are returned, not the bonus bets themselves.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim the offer.

You cannot use BetMGM if you are on any self-exclusion list for gambling.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app to qualify.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

SMU vs. Notre Dame odds at BetMGM



SMU @ Notre Dame (7:30 PM ET):

Moneyline: SMU ~+823, Notre Dame ~-1150.

Spread: Notre Dame ~-20.

Total: ~57.



How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer for SMU vs. Notre Dame

Follow these steps to register, enter the code, and place your first bet on the game.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal details, including the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on SMU vs. Notre Dame.

Want more detail on the sportsbook? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users

BetMGM keeps the value going after the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out boosts, bonuses, and other deals for current customers across college football and other sports.

To find what is live, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the Promos section. New offers appear often, so check back before each game day. Always bet responsibly, and use the responsible gambling tools in the app if you need them.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.