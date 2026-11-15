BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Steelers vs. Bengals

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 offer works

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock this welcome offer. New users who sign up with the code, deposit at least $10, and place a first real-money wager of up to $1,500 can earn bonus bets back if that first wager loses. I used the BetMGM promo code on a Steelers vs. Bengals wager to see how the process works.

Here are the key terms for the offer:

A code is required, and the code is SI1500.

You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

Only new BetMGM users qualify for this offer.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app.

You must deposit at least $10 and place a real-money first bet.

Your first bet can be on any sport or betting market, including the Steelers vs. Bengals game.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

If you wager more than $50, BetMGM awards five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are awarded.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

Only the winnings from a bonus bet are returned, not the bonus bet stake itself.

You must claim the offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

Anyone on a self-exclusion list for gambling cannot use BetMGM.

Here is how it plays out with Sunday Night Football as your first bet. Say you wager $1,500 on the Steelers vs. Bengals moneyline. If your bet wins, you collect the winnings on that wager in cash, and the offer does not come into play.

If your bet loses, you receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, which adds up to $1,500. You can use those bonus bets on any future game or market at BetMGM before they expire in seven days. A smaller first bet works the same way, just scaled to your stake.

Think of the bonus bets as a second chance to get back in the game. Just keep an eye on the clock, because they expire after seven days.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati Sunday Night Football odds at BetMGM



Here are the current BetMGM odds for the game:

Steelers @ Bengals (8:20 PM ET):

Moneyline: PIT +155, CIN -190.

Spread: CIN -3.5.

Total: 49.5.



How to claim the BetMGM promo code for Steelers vs. Bengals

Follow these steps to sign up and bet on the game with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information to register. Enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SI1500, when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using an option such as a credit card or PayPal. Place your first real-money wager of up to $1,500 on Steelers vs. Bengals. Wager any bonus bets you receive once to unlock withdrawals of your winnings.

Want more details before you sign up? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users beyond Steelers vs. Bengals

The welcome offer is just the start at BetMGM. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers, and many of them tie to marquee games like Sunday Night Football.

To find current deals, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and check the "Promos" section. New offers can appear throughout the week, so it pays to look before you place a wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.