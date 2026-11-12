BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Washington vs. New York

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on Thursday Night Football. Place your first bet on Washington vs. New York, and if it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. As of Thursday, Nov. 12, this is one of the top sportsbook promos .

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Washington vs. New York

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 is required to unlock this welcome offer, and I used it myself to confirm the details. New users get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they place a first bet of up to $1,500 on Washington vs. New York at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. This BetMGM promo code offer works on any sport or betting market, so the game is a natural fit for your first wager.

Here is what happens when the bet settles. If you wager $1,500 on the game and it wins, you collect your winnings as usual. If that $1,500 bet loses, you receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, which adds up to $1,500.

The bonus bet structure depends on the size of your first wager. A wager above $50 earns five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake, while a wager below $50 earns one bonus bet. Here are the key terms for the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer:

A promo code is required, and the code is SI1500.

You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state.

You must make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a real-money first bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after BetMGM awards them.

Bonus bets carry a 1x playthrough requirement.

Only the winnings from a bonus bet are returned, not the bonus bet itself.

You must claim the offer by 11:59 PM ET on Oct. 18, 2026.

You must sign up through the BetMGM Sportsbook app to qualify.

Anyone on a self-exclusion list for gambling cannot use BetMGM.

Bettors who need help can use the responsible gambling features available at BetMGM. Keep in mind that a bonus code for BetMGM only works when you enter it during registration.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Washington vs. New York odds at BetMGM

Here are the current BetMGM odds for Thursday Night Football:

Matchup: WAS @ NYG (8:15 PM ET).

Moneyline: WAS +115 / NYG -135.

Spread: NYG -2.

Total: 41.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Thursday Night Football

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Washington vs. New York.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Tap the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted. Deposit at least $10 using a credit card, PayPal, or another available method. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on Washington vs. New York.

Want more details on the sportsbook? Read our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users after Washington vs. New York

The welcome offer is only the beginning at BetMGM Sportsbook. Existing customers can find a steady stream of boosts, bonuses, and special offers throughout the NFL season and beyond.

Open the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is live right now. Checking that section before you place a bet helps you take advantage of every offer available to you.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.