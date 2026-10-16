BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Claim $1.5K First Bet Bonus for Rays vs. Guardians + $50 Bonus Bets
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
New bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 to claim $50 bonus plus up to $1,500 in bonus bets on the Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 matchup on Oct. 16. This welcome offer is part of BetMGM's current sportsbook promos available to first-time users. Code SI1550 is required to unlock this promotion.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4
The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks an exclusive welcome offer that starts with a $50 bonus upon account registration. After you deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real-money wager on Rays vs. Guardians Game 4, you become eligible for bonus bets. If your initial bet loses, you receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Here's how the bonus bets break down:
- If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.
- If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.
- For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Rays vs. Guardians Game 4 and your bet lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.
The bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal. Only the winnings from bonus bet wagers are returned to your account, not the bonus bets themselves. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4
Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Rays vs. Guardians Game 4.
- Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
- Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number.
- Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus.
- Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10.
- Place a qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on any market for Rays vs. Guardians Game 4.
- If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review.
Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers
BetMGM regularly introduces new bonuses and boosts for returning users throughout the year. You can discover these ongoing promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers vary by sport and season, giving you multiple opportunities to add value to your betting experience beyond your initial welcome bonus.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.