BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Claim up to $1,550 Bonus Bets for NFL Week 6 Sunday Games

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

This Sunday brings a full slate of NFL action, and new bettors can maximize their opportunity with a BetMGM bonus code . Use code SI1500 to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on any game, including the marquee matchups on Oct. 18. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NFL Week 6 Sunday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a substantial welcome offer for new users. Here's what you need to know about claiming this promotion:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money wager on any NFL game this Sunday, including Chargers-Chiefs, Bills-Raiders, Cowboys-Packers, or any other matchup on the slate.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose.

For example, if you place a $1,500 first bet on the Chargers-Chiefs game and it loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you bet $40 on the Cowboys-Packers matchup and lose, you'll get one $40 bonus bet credited to your account.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for Sunday's NFL games

Follow these steps to sign up and place your first bet on NFL Week 6 Sunday:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NFL section and select your game, such as Chargers-Chiefs or Bills-Raiders. Enter your wager amount and confirm your bet. If your first bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited within 24 hours.

For a complete overview of the sportsbook's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the Promos section, where you'll discover daily offers, parlay boosts, and sport-specific promotions. Check back regularly to maximize your betting value on upcoming NFL games and other sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.