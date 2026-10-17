BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Claim up to $1,550 Bonus Bets for Notre Dame vs. BYU

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Get ready for a top-10 matchup on Saturday, Oct. 16. Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 to claim $50 + up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you bet on Notre Dame vs. BYU. This code is required to unlock the offer. Check out sportsbook promos for additional welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Notre Dame vs. BYU

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks an exclusive welcome offer for new users. You'll receive a $50 bonus instantly upon account creation, then deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first real-money wager on Notre Dame vs. BYU or any other sport. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Notre Dame vs. BYU and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings. You must claim this offer by Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. Code SI1550 is required at signup to qualify.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Notre Dame vs. BYU

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Notre Dame vs. BYU:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to unlock the exclusive offer. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your qualifying wager of up to $1,500 on Notre Dame vs. BYU or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM bonuses and promotions

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the year. You can find these ongoing promotions by navigating to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These offers vary by state and sport, so check back frequently to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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