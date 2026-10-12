BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Get $1,500 + $50 in Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
New users can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM on Oct. 12 when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1550" to place their first bet on Bills vs. Rams. The offer provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager doesn't land, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. This is one of the best sportsbook promos available for Monday night action.
How the BetMGM bonus code works for Bills vs. Rams
The BetMGM bonus code "SI1550" unlocks a welcome offer designed for first-time bettors. Here's how it functions: you'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a real money wager on any market, including the Bills vs. Rams matchup. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
The bonus bets are distributed based on your wager amount. If you bet $50 or more, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Bills vs. Rams game and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wagered less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake.
Key terms and conditions include:
- Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- You must use each bonus bet before withdrawing any potential payout.
- BetMGM does not return your original stake when using bonus bets.
- You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.
MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can convert them into MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for Monday Night Football
Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Bills vs. Rams:
- Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button to create your new account.
- Enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email address.
- Provide your driver's license to verify your identity.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 into your account.
- Navigate to the Bills vs. Rams game and place your first real money wager on any market.
- If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market within seven days.
For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review.
Explore additional BetMGM promotions and boosts
BetMGM regularly updates its promotions and offers for existing users throughout the year. You can find current bonuses, boosts, and special offers by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. These promotions vary by sport and event, so checking back frequently ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience.
- Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a sports betting specialist at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.