BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Get $1,500 + $50 in Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Rams on Monday Night Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

New users can claim a welcome offer from BetMGM on Oct. 12 when they use the BetMGM bonus code "SI1550" to place their first bet on Bills vs. Rams. The offer provides up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your initial wager doesn't land, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. This is one of the best sportsbook promo s available for Monday night action.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Bills vs. Rams

The BetMGM bonus code "SI1550" unlocks a welcome offer designed for first-time bettors. Here's how it functions: you'll need to deposit at least $10 and place a real money wager on any market, including the Bills vs. Rams matchup. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

The bonus bets are distributed based on your wager amount. If you bet $50 or more, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Bills vs. Rams game and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wagered less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet matching your stake.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You must use each bonus bet before withdrawing any potential payout.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when using bonus bets.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can convert them into MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Bills vs. Rams:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the sign-up button to create your new account. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, and email address. Provide your driver's license to verify your identity. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your account. Navigate to the Bills vs. Rams game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on any BetMGM market within seven days.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, check out our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions and boosts

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions and offers for existing users throughout the year. You can find current bonuses, boosts, and special offers by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. These promotions vary by sport and event, so checking back frequently ensures you don't miss out on valuable opportunities to enhance your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.