BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: Get $50 Bonus Bets + $1,500 First Bet on Cowboys vs. Packers

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks an exclusive welcome offer for new users looking to place bets on Sunday Night Football. This promotion grants you an immediate $50 bonus upon registration, plus the chance to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your qualifying wager on the Cowboys vs. Packers matchup on Oct. 18. Check out available sportsbook promos to compare offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Cowboys vs. Packers

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 is designed to give new customers a strong start. After you register your account using this code, you'll receive a $50 bonus instantly. You'll then need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and place your first real-money bet on any sport or market, including the Cowboys vs. Packers game on Oct. 18.

Here's how the bonus bets work if your initial wager loses. If you bet $1,500 on the Cowboys vs. Packers matchup and that bet loses, you'll receive $1,500 in bonus bets back, split into five separate $300 bonus credits. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. If your first bet wins, you keep your winnings and the bonus offer is complete.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them promptly on the Cowboys vs. Packers game or other betting markets.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw any winnings.

You must be at least 21 years old and located in an eligible state to claim this offer.

The offer expires on Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code for the Cowboys vs. Packers game

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on the Cowboys vs. Packers matchup.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the sign-up button and enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 when prompted to receive your exclusive $50 bonus. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10 to your account. Place your qualifying bet of up to $1,500 on the Cowboys vs. Packers game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

For more details on what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Other BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM regularly rolls out additional bonuses and betting boosts for players who already have an account. These promotions change frequently and cover various sports and betting markets. To discover the latest offers available to you, simply open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigate to the Promos section. You'll find current boosts, parlay offers, and other incentives updated regularly to keep your betting experience fresh and rewarding.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.