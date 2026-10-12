BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550: NEW $1,500 First Bet Bonus + $50 Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Rams

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Monday Night Football delivers a compelling matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 12, and it's the perfect opportunity to explore sportsbook promos with a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets using the BetMGM bonus code SI1550. This offer requires a code and applies to first-time customers only.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Bills vs. Rams

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 unlocks a welcome offer that rewards new bettors for placing their first wager on any sport or market, including Monday's Bills vs. Rams game. Here's what you need to know about this promotion:

Make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the offer.

Place your first real money bet on any market, including the Bills vs. Rams matchup.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or as one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You'll also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can use for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Bills vs. Rams game and your wager loses, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead. Win or lose, you'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points that can be redeemed through the BetMGM Rewards program.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Monday Night Football

Follow these steps to register with BetMGM and place your first bet on Bills vs. Rams:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and date of birth. Provide your driver's license number to verify your identity. Enter the bonus code SI1550 during account setup. Make a minimum $10 deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Bills vs. Rams game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake will be returned as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers beyond the welcome bonus. You can find ongoing bonuses, boosts, and special promotions by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers that give you additional value on your wagers throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.