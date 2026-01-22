BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550 Offers $1,500 + $50 First Bet for NFL Conference Championships

New users can claim a BetMGM bonus code SI1550 offer worth up to $1,500 First Bet plus $50 bonus bets , for Thursday, Jan. 22 NFL Conference Championship betting. This promotion requires the bonus code SI1550 and provides bonus bets back if your first wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of outcome. The offer is perfect for wagering on the AFC and NFC Championship games, with comprehensive sportsbook promos available for new customers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SI1550 offer works for Conference Championship betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 provides new users with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first wager loses, plus an additional $50 in bonus bets win or lose. This welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit and applies to any sports betting market, making it ideal for Conference Championship wagers. You can bet on either the Patriots vs. Broncos AFC Championship or the Seahawks vs. Rams NFC Championship game.

The bonus bet structure depends on your initial wager amount and outcome. If you bet $1,500 on the Patriots to cover the spread against Denver and lose, you would receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500, plus the guaranteed $50 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50 on the Seahawks moneyline against the Rams and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake plus the $50 bonus bets.

Bonus code SI1550 required for activation.

Minimum $10 deposit to qualify for the promotion.

Maximum $1,500 in bonus bets if first wager loses.

$50 bonus bets awarded regardless of first bet outcome.

All bonus bets expire after seven days.

Bonus bet winnings do not include the stake amount.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Championship Sunday

Follow these steps to activate your bonus code for BetMGM and start betting on the Conference Championships:

Click the registration link and create your new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SI1550. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any Conference Championship market or other sports betting option. Receive bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of outcome. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.

For more details about this sportsbook's features and betting options, check out our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users during Championship weekend

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently provides ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers throughout the NFL playoffs. Current users can find daily odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special Championship game promotions in the app's dedicated Promos section. These offers frequently include enhanced payouts on popular betting markets and cashback opportunities on specific wager types.

Regular BetMGM customers should check the Promos tab daily for updated offers, as the sportsbook often releases time-sensitive boosts tied to major sporting events like the Conference Championships. Many of these promotions complement the new user welcome offer and provide additional value for Championship weekend betting.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

