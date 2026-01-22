BetMGM Bonus Code SI1550 Offers $1500 First Bet for Lakers vs Clippers Thursday

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 delivers a $1500 First Bet plus $50 bonus bets for Thursday's Lakers vs Clippers showdown. New users can capitalize on this compelling welcome offer while betting on the Los Angeles rivalry game Jan. 22. This promotion stands among the top sportsbook promos available for the midweek NBA action.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Lakers vs Clippers betting

The BetMGM bonus code SI1550 provides comprehensive protection for your initial wager on Thursday's Lakers-Clippers matchup. New customers receive their stake back in bonus bets if their first bet loses, up to $1500, plus an additional $50 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome. This dual-benefit structure makes it an attractive option for betting on the Inglewood showdown.

The offer includes several key terms and conditions:

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the promotion.

First bet protection covers wagers up to $1500 on any Lakers vs Clippers market.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Stakes are not returned when using bonus bets for subsequent wagers.

For example, if you wager $500 on the Lakers to cover the spread and they fall short, BetMGM returns $500 in bonus bets plus the guaranteed $50 bonus bets. If you bet $100 on Kawhi Leonard to score over his points total and he delivers, you keep your winnings and still receive the $50 bonus bets. The Clippers' recent 13-3 surge provides plenty of betting angles for this promotional opportunity.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Thursday's Lakers-Clippers game

Claiming your welcome bonus for the Lakers vs Clippers game requires completing a straightforward registration process.

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SI1550 during account creation. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license and personal information. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the promotional offer. Place your first real money wager on any Lakers vs Clippers betting market. Receive bonus bets if your initial wager loses, plus $50 bonus bets regardless of outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions beyond the Lakers vs Clippers welcome offer

BetMGM consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers beyond the initial welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, same-game parlay insurance, and special event bonuses that enhance the betting experience. These rotating offers can be found in the 'Promos' section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app, providing continued value for Lakers and Clippers fans throughout the season.

Second Chance on First TD Bets: Get your stake back if your First Touchdown Scorer pick ends up scoring the second touchdown instead.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.