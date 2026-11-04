BetMGM Bonus Code SIB1500: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back on a NBA First Bet

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available to new users on Nov. 4, and you can apply it toward any of Wednesday's 14 NBA matchups. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare your options before you sign up.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

How the BetMGM Bonus Code Works for Wednesday's NBA Action

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 gives new customers up to $1,500 in bonus bets when their first wager loses. Here's how it breaks down:

Deposit a minimum of $10 to activate your account.

Place your first real-money bet on any NBA game on Wednesday, including Philadelphia at Detroit at 7 PM ET or Dallas at San Antonio at 9:30 PM ET.

If your bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20 percent each of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $500 on the Sixers-Pistons game and lost, you'd get five $100 bonus bets totaling $500.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to Claim Your BetMGM Bonus Code for NBA Betting

Follow these steps to sign up and place your qualifying bet on Wednesday's NBA slate:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on any NBA game Wednesday. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within your account. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional Promotions Available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonus offers and boosts for existing customers throughout the season. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and navigating to the "Promos" section. These offers change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value on upcoming NBA games and other sports.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

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