BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Bet on College Football Week 5 for a $1,500 Bonus Bet

College Football Week 5 brings marquee matchups across the nation, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your first wager on any game this week. The code is required to unlock this offer, and you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out available sportsbook promos as you prepare for Oct. 02.

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How the BetMGM bonus code works for College Football Week 5

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a substantial welcome bonus for first-time users. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real money wager on any College Football Week 5 game. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If you wager more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on Pittsburgh versus Virginia Tech and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

You earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points whether your first bet wins or loses.

MGM Rewards Points are bonus credits you can use for digital play at BetMGM, or you can convert them into Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the BetMGM Rewards program .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code offer for Week 5

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on College Football Week 5:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license number for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Navigate to any College Football Week 5 game and place your first real money wager on any market. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on additional Week 5 matchups or other sports before the seven-day expiration.

For a comprehensive look at the platform, read our BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions

BetMGM Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for existing customers throughout the week. You can find these promotions by opening the BetMGM app and selecting the "Promos" tab. Updated offers appear frequently, giving you multiple ways to enhance your betting experience beyond your welcome bonus. Check back regularly to maximize your opportunities during College Football Week 5 and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.