BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Get Up To $1,500 Bonus Bets Back If Your Missouri-Kansas First Bet Loses

New bettors can claim a welcome offer using a BetMGM bonus code ahead of Friday's matchup between Missouri and Kansas. The offer gives you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn't land, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. You'll need to use the code SI1500 to unlock this promotion, which is available as of Sept. 11. Check out our sportsbook promos guide for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Missouri vs Kansas

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that returns your entire first wager in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. Here's how the promotion breaks down:

You must make a minimum $10 deposit to qualify.

Place your first real money wager on any market, including the Missouri vs Kansas game.

If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets are issued as five separate $300 credits if you wagered more than $50, or one bonus bet if you wagered $50 or less.

All bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued.

You'll earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Missouri vs Kansas game and it doesn't win, you'll receive five $300 bonus bets to use on future wagers. If you place a $40 bet and it loses, you'll get one $40 bonus bet instead.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Tigers vs Jayhawks

Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on Missouri vs Kansas:

Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and complete the registration process with your personal information and driver's license for verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to the Missouri vs Kansas game and place your first wager on any market. If your bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any sport or market before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for players who already have an account. You can find these ongoing promotions by opening the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visiting the Promos section. These offers change frequently and may include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other betting incentives tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.