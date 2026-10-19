BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Monday Night Football

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Monday Night Football is here, and new bettors can capitalize on a massive welcome offer from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This promotion is available on Oct. 19, and you can apply your bonus to the San Francisco 49ers versus Washington Commanders matchup or any other sporting event. Check out our guide to sportsbook promos to compare other welcome offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Monday Night Football

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS unlocks a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You'll need to enter the code during registration, make a minimum deposit of $10, and place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on any sport or market. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bets break down:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on the 49ers-Commanders game and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly. The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement, meaning you must wager your bonus bets once before withdrawing any winnings. You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the 49ers-Commanders game

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Monday Night Football:

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold Sign Up button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the bonus code SIBONUS when prompted during registration. Select your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on the 49ers-Commanders game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets within 24 hours.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM promotions for existing customers

BetMGM regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning players throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome offer, head to the Promos section of the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover daily deals, parlay boosts, and other limited-time offers. These promotions change frequently, so check back often to maximize your betting value on upcoming games and events.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.