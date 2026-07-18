BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for France vs. England

France and England square off in Miami for the third-place match on Saturday, July 18, and new bettors can capitalize on a major welcome offer. The $1,500 in bonus bets available through sportsbook promos makes this the perfect time to join BetMGM Sportsbook. You'll need the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock this offer and place your first wager on the match.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for France vs. England

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a welcome offer that protects your opening bet on the France vs. England third-place match. After you register and deposit at least $10, place your first real money wager on any market you choose. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works based on your wager amount:

Wager less than $50 and lose: You receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Wager $50 or more and lose: You receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

Example: If you wagered $1,500 on France to win and lost, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so you'll want to use them quickly on upcoming matches and markets. Whether you win or lose your first bet, you'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which you can redeem for bonus credits, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the BetMGM Rewards program page .

France arrives in Miami after a 2-0 semi-final loss to Spain, looking to shake off a rare defensive performance that left their attacking weapons quiet. England pushed Argentina hard before falling 2-1, and both teams carry the motivation of ending their tournament runs on a positive note. This third-place match offers genuine stakes for pride and momentum, making it an ideal event to test your first wager.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer

Signing up and claiming your bonus for the France vs. England match takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Have your personal information ready, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the France vs. England match or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, within your account. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome offer

BetMGM regularly rolls out fresh bonuses and betting boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. These promotions extend far beyond your initial welcome offer and can significantly enhance your betting experience on major events. To discover what's currently available, simply navigate to the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app or website, where you'll find updated offers tailored to ongoing sports action.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.