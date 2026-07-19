BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim up to $1.5K Bonus Bets for Spain vs. Argentina Final

Spain and Argentina clash on Sunday, July 19, and you can bet on the match with up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. New users need the BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" to claim this offer. Check out our sportsbook promos for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Spain vs. Argentina

The BetMGM bonus code "SIBONUS50" unlocks a welcome offer that returns your first bet in bonus bets if it loses, up to $1,500. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose. To qualify, you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market, including the Spain vs. Argentina match.

Here's how the bonus bets break down: If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. If you wager more than $50 and lose, you get five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Spain to win and lose, you'd receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. These bonus bets expire seven days after issuance, so use them quickly on upcoming matches.

The terms are straightforward and designed to give you a second chance on your opening wager. Here are the key details:

Minimum deposit of $10 required to qualify.

Bonus bets issued if your first real money wager loses.

Maximum bonus bet value is $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

Earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points on top of the bonus bets.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code offer for the Spain vs. Argentina final

Signing up with BetMGM and claiming this welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started betting on the Spain vs. Argentina match:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code "SIBONUS50" during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Deposit at least $10 into your account using your preferred payment method. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, including the Spain vs. Argentina game on Sunday, July 19. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For more details on BetMGM's features and offerings, read our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out new bonuses and boosts for both new and existing customers. After you've claimed your welcome offer, check the "Promos" section in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover ongoing promotions, parlay boosts, and other ways to maximize your betting value. These offers change frequently, so it's worth checking back regularly to take advantage of the latest deals available to your account.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.