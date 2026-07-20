BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Get up to $1,500 Bonus Bets for Dodgers vs. Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, July 20, and it's the perfect time to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New users can get $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first wager loses using the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. You'll also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Check out our sportsbook promos page for more welcome offers across the industry.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for the Dodgers-Phillies matchup

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a generous welcome offer for first-time bettors looking to wager on Monday's Dodgers-Phillies game. After you register and make a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first real money bet on any market related to the matchup. If your initial wager loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake, up to $1,500, in bonus bets.

Here's how the bonus structure works: If you wager more than $50 on the Dodgers-Phillies game, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager. For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Phillies to win and lose, you'd get five $300 bonus bets. If you wager less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. These bonus bets expire seven days after they're issued, so you'll need to use them quickly to take advantage of the offer.

Key terms and conditions for this offer include:

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets are issued only if your first wager loses.

Bonus bets expire after seven days.

You cannot withdraw bonus bets directly; you must use them on additional wagers.

BetMGM does not return your original stake when you use bonus bets.

You'll receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM bonus code offer for Dodgers vs. Phillies

Claiming your welcome bonus for the Dodgers-Phillies game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started with BetMGM Sportsbook:

Register a new account with BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SIBONUS50 during signup. Provide your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your new account. Place your first real money wager on any market for the Dodgers-Phillies game on Monday, July 20. If your bet loses, you'll receive bonus bets back, up to $1,500, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a comprehensive look at what BetMGM offers, check out our full BetMGM review .

Explore additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers

BetMGM regularly rolls out promotions and betting boosts for both new and existing users throughout the year. Once you've claimed your welcome bonus and placed bets on the Dodgers-Phillies game, you can discover additional offers by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently and often include odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and other ways to maximize your betting value. Checking the Promos tab regularly ensures you won't miss out on limited-time opportunities to enhance your betting experience.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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