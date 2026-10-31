BetMGM Bonus Code SIS1500: Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Florida vs. Georgia

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets on your first wager. This welcome offer is available through Oct. 31 and applies to betting on the Florida vs. Georgia matchup. The code is required to activate this promotion. Check out all available sportsbook promos before you place your first bet.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Florida vs. Georgia

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer that gives you bonus bets if your first wager loses. Here's how it breaks down:

You must deposit at least $10 to qualify for the promotion.

Place your first real-money bet on any sport or market, including the Florida vs. Georgia game.

If your first bet loses, you'll receive your entire stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire after seven days, so use them quickly.

If you wager more than $50, you'll receive five bonus bets worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager each.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on Florida vs. Georgia and lose, you'll get five $300 bonus bets.

The bonus carries a 1x playthrough requirement before you can withdraw winnings.

You have until Oct. 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET to claim this offer.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus for the Florida vs. Georgia matchup

Follow these steps to sign up with BetMGM and place your qualifying bet on Florida vs. Georgia.

Download the BetMGM Sportsbook app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the gold "Sign Up" button and enter your personal information, including name, address, email, phone number, and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when prompted during registration. Choose your preferred deposit method and deposit at least $10. Place your first real-money bet of up to $1,500 on the Florida vs. Georgia game or any other sport. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets within 24 hours. Wager your bonus bets once before requesting a withdrawal.

For more details on what BetMGM offers, read our full BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. You can find daily bonuses, odds boosts, and other special offers by navigating to the "Promos" section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions change frequently, so check back regularly to maximize your betting value throughout the season.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.