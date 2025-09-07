BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 for up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for Bills vs. Ravens
The return of Sunday Night Football takes place tonight at Orchard Park, with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Baltimore Ravens. We want to get you in on the action with a huge welcome offer from BetMGM.
New bettors can claim one of the top sportsbook promos worth up to $1,500 in bonus bets with our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
Everything about BetMGM’s SNF offer
Here are the key details of the BetMGM bonus code that you should keep in mind:
- This offer is available to new BetMGM users aged 21 and over.
- Sign up with code SI1500 and deposit at least $10 to unlock the deal.
- Your first wager, up to $1,500, qualifies for the promotion.
- If that bet loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Bets under $50 are refunded as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.
- Bets of $50 or more are refunded as five bonus bets, each valued at 20% of your first wager.
- Bonus bets have a 1x rollover requirement, with any winnings paid out in cash after one use.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after being credited.
Players who live in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a welcome bonus of Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if you win your first wager.
Get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets with BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
The Sunday Night Football opener features a blockbuster showdown as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last season’s playoff thriller. With Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson leading two of the AFC’s most dynamic offenses, fans can expect plenty of fireworks under the primetime lights. The Ravens enter hungry for revenge after their narrow postseason loss, while Buffalo looks to make an early statement in front of a home crowd.
Disclaimer: This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
More BetMGM offers for current players
Here are some additional offers for existing BetMGM bettors that you might find:
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- Pro Football SGP Boost Token: Make a same-game parlay and use this token to get an increase on your potential winnings.
- Select Your Squad: Pick your favorite NFL team and receive tailored offers and updates that matter to you.
How to claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Taking advantage of the BetMGM promo code ahead of Sunday Night Football is quick and easy. Just do the following:
- Open an account: Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account, fill in your details, and be sure to enter promo code SI1500 when signing up.
- Fund your account: Make a deposit of $10 or more using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit, or credit card.
- Place your first wager: Bet on any SNF market to qualify.
- Secure your bonus: If that initial bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will reimburse your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Bonus bets are valid for seven days once issued.
Read our BetMGM review for a closer look at the sportsbook.
Sunday Night Football betting promos
Claim more welcome offers from the best sportsbooks such as DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel below.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets + over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$300 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.